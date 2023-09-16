Gian Marco recalled the complicated moments he experienced in August of this year by revealing that he had to undergo an emergency operation because he was detected with cancer, a disease that he has now completely overcome. The winner of Grammy gave an interview to Christian Rivero in Youtubewhere he narrated what his initial thoughts were when the doctors informed him of his diagnosis.

What did Gian Marco say about his illness?

Gian Marco he told Christian Rivero that he found out about his neoplasia because, annually, he undergoes preventive examinations due to the medical history of his father, who died at the age of 49 from bone cancer. “I recommend it to everyone, every year of my life I always get a checkup”admitted the singer.

For the son of Regina Alcover The most complicated thing was dealing with all the tests prior to the diagnosis, in addition to waiting for the results.

“In that wait, many things cross your mind and in my case I said: ‘Wow, not the same thing as my father is happening to me, but the anguish of knowing.’ At that moment a fear comes over you, but it was momentary. It was like: ‘Ok, if I have that, how do I keep my life organized? How do I keep my children organized?’ That’s what I thought, then everything was fine, but I spent my process that way”commented Gian Marco.

Why didn’t Gian Marco present his son Fabián Zignago at the National Stadium?

Gian Marci revealed that his son, Fabián Zinago, just 19 years old, asked him to participate in his anniversary show at the National Stadium on July 16, 2022. However, the Grammy winner had his doubts about it.

“He has a couple of songs on the platforms and, suddenly, he told me that he wanted to open the show. I said, ‘Ok, open it, but I’m not going to introduce you. I’ll put up a couple of screens with your name. If you want to earn the right to a flat, you earn it on your own. Alone, dad,’” declared the Latin Grammy winner.

What does Mía Roca, Gian Marco’s sister, do?

Regina Alcóver’s daughter has a special taste for photography and develops this art together with Domingo Giribaldi in Lima. Later, she emigrated to the United States, opening a small business in Boston, dedicated to design and illustration.

