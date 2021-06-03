The Peruvian singer Gian Marco responded for the first time to the accusations made by a group of fans on social networks, which described him as superb.

In February, many TikTok users shared their anecdotes with the winner of the Latin Grammy. They all assured that the artist he rudely asked them for a photo or an autograph.

Gian Marco did not rule out that the versions of his followers are false or true. However, he clarified that he shows himself as he really is to his fans and that the controversy is due to the idealization of the people.

“They have always said it, even when I first started my career. There is a group of people who say that I am unfriendly and another group says that I am a love of person, “he said.

“I feel that it is part of the idealization and perception of the people, nowadays it is perceived a lot. I also consider that when I am so I, I am, well. So, I don’t have to pretend, ”said Gian Marco. in an interview for America shows.

In addition, he referred to the harsh criticism that the Mexican singer Lucero made about her song “If you had me”, which he described as “very bad” during a show with Mijares.

“People always want you to get angry or say something controversial. When I saw the video, I noticed that it was a joke. Please, it’s a joke, ”he mentioned with a laugh. Likewise, the composer revealed that the song was initially inspired to be interpreted by Luis Miguel.

Gian Marco responds to Lucero’s criticism

The Peruvian singer-songwriter maintained that he took with humor what the Mexican singer said about the song “If you had me.”

“I recorded that song in 2011 and Mijares includes it on a record with many of my songs. But in Mexico the talk was that the song was written especially for Lucero, and when I saw the video that she talks about the song, I realized that it was a joke, that it is not said in a bad way, “said Gian Marco.

Rebeca Escribns defends Gian Marco after criticism of Lucero

The host of América Espectáculos was outraged at the opinion that Lucero gave during the virtual show with Manuel Mijares. The Mexican singer described the song composed by the Peruvian singer-songwriter as “Bad”. Also, in response to this, during her program, Rebeca said: “Wait. Don’t mess with our Gian Marco”.

Gian Marco launches new theme song

The Peruvian singer-songwriter announced a couple of days ago the premiere of his most recent composition and video clip. The name of the single played by Gian Marco is called “Mandarina” and stars the host and former Miss World Maju Mantilla.

The artist was happy for the release of the song, which is part of his 16th album and which has served to celebrate his 31-year artistic career.

Gian Marco to collaborate on Tony Succar’s album

The well-known singer will be part of Tony Succar’s new album. Through his social networks, the percussionist made the premiere of Live in Peru official, which was recorded at the Gran Teatro Nacional.

Gian Marco He is one of the famous singers who has been part of the album, which includes a total of 19 songs. Along with him, figures such as Daniela Darcourt, Ángel López, Grupo 5, César Vega, Maribel Díaz, Fer Vargas and Jean J-City Rodríguez also stand out.

Gian Marco on fashions in the music industry: “Every artist has his niche”

Gian Marco Zignago assured that he prefers not to be carried away by fashions, nor to complain about the support that the music industry and the public provide to certain artists and genres. In an interview with El Universal, he pointed out that “he is not getting carried away by something that is working more.”

“I believe that each artist has his niche and knows his people, builds a path within the industry; yes it is good to adapt, reinvent yourself within a new system, but also learn to choose a path ”, he commented.

Gian Marco, latest news:

