He did it! A few days ago, Gian Marco Zignago worried all his followers by announcing that he had been infected with the coronavirus and that by the symptoms he presented, it indicated that he had contracted the omicron variant. However, this December 30, the singer announced that he had overcome the disease.

Through his social networks, the national artist said that he is recovered and recommended not to lower his guard and continue with the care.

“I feel very good. Thanks to everyone who was aware of my health. Already recovered and eager to move on. To continue taking care of ourselves “ he wrote in his Instagram post.

What symptoms did Gian Marco have when he contracted COVID-19?

When Gian Marco revealed that he was infected with the coronavirus, he indicated that the symptoms he had belonged to the new variant.

“The symptoms that I have presented are related to the omicron variant, highly contagious. I have had pain in the body and joints that I had never felt before, a headache and fever, “he said at the time.

Gian Marco assured that being vaccinated prevented his disease from worsening

The singer-songwriter mentioned that he is immunized against the virus and, therefore, reacted favorably to the disease.

“Thanks to being vaccinated, I am reacting favorably to my doctor’s medications and instructions. Take care, get vaccinated, protect yourselves and protect yours. Let’s not lower our guard, “he said.

