“José José told me: ‘your album is round, but for it to sound you have to turn it around’. Because as much as I am known, each album that comes out has to be promoted ”, comments by Zoom Gian Marco Zignago. The Peruvian has completed three decades of career and is part of ‘A Tiny Audience’, the HBO special program that brought together artists from Latin America. “I have never lost my capacity for wonder. I love that they called me, it seems incredible to me and it seems incredible to me that I am finishing my 16th album ”.

Viewing with “healthy nostalgia or envy” the concert schedule in other countries, Gian Marco agrees with his colleagues that, in the midst of the crisis, what is less talked about is the future of the industry in Peru , despite the fact that by individual Peruvian efforts they were nominated in the last editions of the Grammy Awards. “There are priorities today, health. And we know perfectly well that the industry has always been the last wheel of the car. Over the past 15 years, the concert industry has grown a lot. Before I did not come to Peru but neither did the Pope (smiles) ”.

The musician has also given interviews to foreign media and they asked him about the “insults” he receives (recently it was a viral topic for a TikTok video). “‘Sobrado’, I can’t tolerate it” , he replied to a Mexican media. The HBO program that will be broadcast by DIRECT TV focuses on the “musical” and does not address that ‘love-hate’ relationship on social media. “In the way that I continue to do what my heart dictates, I will be very happy. The only thing that gives me pause (the invitation of HBO) is: ‘gee, I’m not doing it so bad, I haven’t done it so bad’, regardless of whether there are people who love you for free or who hate you for free too. People do not change, who changes is the other person who looks at you differently. Because he believes, because he thinks, because we live like this. Perception is not the same as knowledge ”.

Gian Marco He says he continues to get involved in other issues, such as taking aid to the places most affected by the pandemic. “I am an artist who prefers to help from another trench, who is not one of those who launch slogans.” He prefers not to give political opinions because it is as if he were, he tells us, on a wall. “It always ‘drops me free.’ I could tell you that in the last few years, since I did the San Marcos concert, since I filled San Marcos, something changed. Saying something is like a crime, everyone yells at each other, no one listens. Someday the anger will pass us by, because I think it is anger. The only thing I do – I swear to you – if someone insults me for free, is feel compassion. I no longer respond. I am in another stage of my life, I am 50 years old. I don’t feel like fighting with anyone. I work, I make my music, I don’t mess with anyone ”.

For the singer-songwriter, who marched in November against the Merino government, Peruvians are more committed. “I believe that we are more aware today more than ever of everything that has happened to us, of what is happening to us and of what could happen. Beyond feeling proud of being Peruvian, it is asking yourself: Am I proud of being a good citizen? ”. This 23 the program about Gian Marco in ‘A Tiny Audience’ will be broadcast , a kind of reunion with live shows. “Once again, I know that I am an artist who can defend himself with his guitar and his charango, wherever you put me, and I’m going to do it well and I’m going to have fun. If after that you add that I represent my country, well then, I’ll put check! and I give myself kisses (laughs) ”.

