gianmarco He is one of the most recognized and beloved artists in our country, with a career of more than 30 years and several international awards, including the Grammy. The famous ballad singer and performer has recently revealed that he suffered from cancer and that he underwent emergency surgery to save his life. This story, which happened to him this year, he shared with his fans and left a valuable reflection. Given this, he was also grateful to be able to continue breathing to continue with his life plans. In this note we tell you what happened to the author of romantic themes.

Gian Marco acknowledged that he was diagnosed with cancer. Photo: Gian Marco/Instagram

How was Gian Marco diagnosed with the disease?

Gian Marco shared an extensive message in which he revealed that he was diagnosed with a disease (which he later confirmed was cancer) after a routine check-up with his GP. He explained in the text why he decided to share this anecdote.

“I decide to tell this story because I feel alive, because I just want to be thankful for being here and continuing life’s plans,” said the interpreter. “My body gave me signs that something was wrong. My doctor recommends me to investigate a little more and it does resonance”, commented the singer.

How did Gian Marco treat this anomaly in his body?

The interpreter of “Domitila” pointed out that all this happened to him at the end of the first quarter of 2023. He narrated that he was waiting for the results of the exams and they confirmed that he had cancer. “After a few days of waiting and seeing results, the news was not encouraging“, said the Peruvian artist.

He said that he had to undergo surgery at the beginning of May so that this disease does not continue advancing. “The days of intrigue are distressing. After a week of surgery, thank God, I can say that I am free of that disease that I do not want to mention,” he added in the text.

Gian Marco Zignago overcame a serious illness. Photo: Instagram capture

What was your last thought?

In the message, gianmarco He mentioned that he thought a lot about his father, whom he lost years ago due to the same illness. “Life is a sigh … Do not be silent. Do not put energy into what does not add to you or is worth it. Silence makes you sick … it took its toll on me,” she said.

He recommended his followers to have check-ups to detect anomalies and prevent diseases. “Listen to the body, a simple visit to the doctor can save your life,” said the singer-songwriter, who dedicated his publication to his children and his current partner.

What happened to Gian Marco’s father?

Gian Marco made a publication in which he remembered his father, who passed away when he was very young. He told that he had cancer and left it at an early age. “He did not know his grandchildren. He lived intensely, but he did not pay attention when his body asked for his attention and, when he realized it, it was too late,” he expressed in his message.

He reiterated the importance of good health and prevention in people. “This is an important message, perhaps even repetitive, but a checkup on time can save our lives. Let’s not leave our health aside,” she added.



