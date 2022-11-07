Gian Marco He was involved in an altercation with a reporter from “Amor y fuego”, who approached him on public roads to ask him some questions about his private life. The singer had an unusual reaction and attacked the hosts of the program, Rodrigo González and Gigi Mitre, and even confronted them.

“What smart question do you have for me today? But let it be smart, then,” the interpreter of “Domitila” said at first. He then addressed the Willax presenters.

“Ah, Rodrigo and Gigi live off people, right? It must be nice to earn money with that (…) Rodrigo, dear, if you want to know something about me, call me on the phone, “said the artist.

Gian Marco is furious with Rodrigo González and Gigi Mitre. Photo: Composition LR / Instagram

Gian Marco confronts journalist

Gian Marco asked the journalist to get away from him and not ask him more about his life. However, this — in the exercise of his office — questioned him again.

“Does it bother you to be asked about your sentimental life in any case?”, he asked. “You don’t care, you don’t care, are you leaving?” replied the author of “Canción de amor”.

In social networks, users questioned the interpreter’s attitude, claiming that he has always had this type of behavior with the press.

Internet users weigh in on Gian Marco’s behavior

Users commented on the progress that was uploaded to the “Love and fire” account on Instagram. There, they expressed their opinion about the singer-songwriter.

“I don’t know why they are surprised if all the people who have come across him at some point know how arrogant and intractable he is,” wrote a netizen.

“He is a guy who owes himself to the public. If he doesn’t want the press to ask him anything, let him stay in his house, ”wrote another citizen.

Gian Marco lashes out at the press and users explode. Photo: Capture/Instagram

Gian Marco recently performed at the concert given by Grupo 5 in the Parque de la Exposición. The singer challenged the vocalist of the orchestra, Christian Yaipén, to offer two concerts at the National Stadium.

“The work you are doing with your entire team is incredible. I think it’s time, promise me, that the 51 will be in the National “, she told him in the middle of the show.

Gian Marco tired of criticism against him

During a concert in Huancayo in 2021, Gian Marco broke down in tears after remembering the times he was criticized on social networks. The interpreter paused his show to leave his speech.

“People only see a part of me, others talk about me too (…) It is very difficult to stand here, it is very difficult to do it. It’s hard to make records every year. I don’t strike a pose, I am what I am. Whoever loves me loves me and whoever doesn’t, nothing happens, he’s already there, “she said.