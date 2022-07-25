Loved. Gian Marco Zignago He was encouraged to write an extensive dedication to his partner Juliana Molina, in which he expresses his love for the young Colombian. The singer shared a tender photograph that was photographed during his concert for his 30-year career.

After the interpreter of “Part of this game” confirmed his romantic relationship with the model, on June 9, neither of them has made any publications regarding their romance. For this reason, the dedication of the national artist has caught the attention of her fans.

Singer dedicates a tender message to her partner

Through his Instagram account, the Peruvian composer posted a black and white image, where he can be seen kissing his current partner; in addition to the moving message to the actress.

Message from Gian Marco to his girlfriend Juliana Molina. Photo: Gian Marco/Instagram

“Love is the absence of fear, fear is the absence of love. Love is not silence, it is speaking, it is expressing, that is, it is feeling free. Love is not a perpetual condition, love is not punishing. (…) Love is not an illusion, it is not a mirage. Love knows when to leave or come back on time. Love is not a formula and much less an equation. Love is not finding anything in the other, it is finding everything in you. Amen… like this, without an accent,” he wrote.

Gian Marco responds to haters after presenting his girlfriend Juliana Molina

The Peruvian Gian Marco Zignago published a post with a forceful message addressed to those who criticize what happens in the lives of others, since he has been highly questioned after presenting his partner Juliana Molina.

“Give yourself the immense and pleasant opportunity to discover yourself, heal and see everything bad and good that is in you. It is there where your life will make more sense”, reads the image signed with its acronym “GM”.