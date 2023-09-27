Gian Marco remains in the middle of controversy due to his controversial comments about the many Peruvian performers who record covers, or songs that belong to other authors, instead of creating their own music. The famous Peruvian musician ‘Old’ Rodriguez He came to the defense of his colleagues, attacking the Grammy winner. What did he say? Find out in the following note.

What did ‘Old’ Rodríguez say about Gian Marco’s statements?

Gian Marco He gave an interview to RPP in which he highlighted the work of Peruvian artists, however, he recommended that they take the risk of creating their own music instead of using covers.

“I am a great defender and I will always ask artists to offer new work, it is important to create. Creating a work that lasts over time is important. I see a lot of people doing covers, which isn’t bad, but it’s interesting to take the trouble to make new songs, it’s worth it, do it for real.”encouraged the interpreter.

But these comments were not so well received by everyone, particularly by ‘Old’ Rodriguez. The musician used his account Facebook to speak out on the matter and remind Gian Marco that he also used covers at one point in his career to become better known.

“I would like to know how many of those who say ‘yes, you’re right’ listen to an unreleased song by a new Peruvian artist and add it to their Spotify playlist… Have you already forgotten ‘Domitila’?” wrote Rodríguez.

