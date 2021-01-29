Gian Marco Zignago answered a series of questions in Instagram to solve some doubts of his curious followers. The Peruvian singer and songwriter spoke about the beginning of his career and how he continues to work today.

“Do you miss the face-to-face concerts?” Asked a fan of the interpreter. “As you cannot imagine, a lot. You can’t imagine how much I can miss playing live, it’s my life, my passion, that’s where I come from. We have to wait, nothing more ”, he confessed in his stories.

The voice behind “Take her out to dance”Also revealed what it was that motivated him to start a career in music from a young age. “I felt an immense need to sing, to write, to say things, and then that became my vocation, my way of working, my way of life. That motivated me. I didn’t stop until today ”, he commented.

At another time, the 50-year-old artist was asked which activity he likes best: composing or singing. “I’m a singer-songwriter, in short I do both, I sing what I write and I write what I sing,” he replied.

To write songs, Gian Marco Zignago recommended to his admirers “studying music and having a great capacity for synthesis and observation.” “Don’t be afraid to be you, sit in front of a blank page and be you, say whatever you want to say,” he advised.

