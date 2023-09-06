gianmarco He is one of the most important singers on the Peruvian music scene. In 2022 he celebrated 30 years of artistic career and to celebrate it, he offered a concert at the National Stadium with great guest artists like Pandora, Amy Gutiérrez, Luis Fonsi, Tony Succar, Mauricio Mesones, Eva Ayllón and Charlie Parra. However, the opening act for his presentation was a mystery, but it was finally revealed that it was Fabian Zignago, his second son, who is also dedicated to music.

Although Fabián was the opening act for that Gian Marco event, the truth is that the Peruvian composer never presented him as his son, so he appeared only before the public with his staging.

YOU CAN SEE: Krayg Peña: what does the model who participated in ‘Combate’ and ‘EEG’ do now after leaving Peru?

Why didn’t Gian Marco present his son Fabián Zignago at the National Stadium?

During an interview with the youtuber Jessie Cervantes, the interpreter of “Part of this game” revealed that his son, Fabián Zinago, just 19 years old, asked him for the opportunity to be the opening act at his scheduled concert at the National Stadium on the 16th of July 2022. At first, Gian Marco had his doubts, given that his son is just at the beginning of his career and has never before performed before an audience of 50,000 people.

Despite Fabián’s little experience, Gian Marco agreed to let him be in charge of opening the musical show, since he trusted his talent. However, before giving his approval, he made it clear that he would have to win over the public on his own merits:

Gian Marco Zignano and his son, Fabián, during one of their presentations at La Estación de Barranco. Photo: Gian Marco/Instagram

“He has a couple of songs on the platforms and all of a sudden he told me he wanted to open the show. I said, ‘Ok, open it up, but I’m not going to introduce you. I’ll put up a couple of screens with your name on it. If you want to earn the right to a flat, you earn it by yourself. Alone, dad,’” declared the Latin Grammy winner.

After seeing his son’s performance, Gian Marco was surprised, as he managed to win over the public despite the fact that the staging was simple.

“And that did (earn the right to floor). He measures 1.93, he is skinny, he plays the guitar beautifully, he sings beautifully. So, it was guitar, drums and keyboard, nothing more. We put a ‘setcito’ in front of him, he came out to sing and people began to respond to him, ”said the Peruvian artist.

#Gian #Marco #reason #present #son #Fabián #Zignago #National #Stadium #quotYou #earn #floorquot