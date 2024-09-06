Genoa – It will be held on Sunday 13 October at the PalaCus in Genoa Albaro Gian Luigi Corti Volleyball Trophy S3. The event, promoted by the Liguria Centro Committee of the Federvolley and by Stelle nello Sport, is included in the calendar of Genoa 2024 European Capital of Sport and celebrates the fourth edition, inaugurating as per tradition the sporting season of the young Ligurian volleyball players.

After the success of the first editions, which increased the participation of teams and children year after year, the Gian Luigi Corti Trophy will reach 48 teams this year with participation also from outside Liguria. Appointment at PalaCus at 10 am and closing in the afternoon with the final awards.

Registrations must be received by email by September 24th to [email protected]. The Gian Luigi Corti Trophy will be dedicated, as per tradition, to the support of the Gigi Ghirotti Foundation, an extraordinary organization chaired by Prof. Franco Henriquet that assists patients and families in Hospice and at home. Therefore, the registration fee of €20 for each team will be entirely donated to charity. In addition, at the stands and the refreshment point there will be volunteers who will collect the offerings of families and fans who want to support the Gigi Ghirotti Foundation through a free donation.

The Liguria Centro Committee of the Italian Volleyball Federation and Stars in Sport they wanted to dedicate this event to Gian Luigi Corti, historic national Vice President of FIPAV (1980-1988) and head of delegation of the men’s national team that won the first historic bronze medal at the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics, as well as a national sports journalist.

On the field the Under 12s will go down4 vs 4 (male and female) of the classes of 2013, 2014 and 2015. The matches will be refereed by federal referees and at the end of the tournament all participating athletes will be awarded.

New in this 2024 edition is the Banner Contest. All clubs can prepare a banner (paper or cloth) to highlight the colors and emotions of volleyball (their logo, their mascot, their slogan, in short, freedom for the emotions and ideas of their young people!). The banners will be displayed at the PalaCus on October 13 and the Jury of the Organizing Committee will select the most “exciting” one, whose authors will be awarded a wonderful Stars in Sport prize.