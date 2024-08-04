Giampietro Nattino, Honorary President of Banca Finnat, Dies in Rome. He Was 89

Giampietro Nattino, honorary president of Banca Finnat, knight of labor, and one of the greatest bankers of the Capital, has died. The institution itself announced this “with immense sorrow”. A loss “that leaves a great and unfillable void”. The CEO Arturo Nattino, the board of directors, the board of auditors, the managers and all the employees of the bank and of the Banca Finnat Euramerica group “remember with emotion the extraordinary human and professional qualities that have always distinguished him in his long career”. Graduated in Economics and Commerce at the University of RomeNattino was a knight of labor and a knight of the Grand Cross of the Italian Republic and was a member of the Euro Committee (Ministry of the Treasury Finance Subcommittee). During his long career he held numerous important positions, including: president of Unione Immobiliare spa, of Uniorias Due spa, of Pirelli Cavi e Sistemi Telecom and of Sodali.

He has also been a member of the board of directors of: Buitoni Perugina, Interfund Sa, Società Cattolica di Assicurazione, Pirelli & C. Real Estate, Generali Investimenti Alternativi Sgr spa, Banque Privée Fideuram Paris, Ina Assitalia, Banca Fideuram, Generali Sgr and London Stock Exchange plc London. Among other positions, he has also been a member of the board of directors of the Accademia Filarmonica Romana and of the Fondazione Per Il Tuo Cuore Onlus.