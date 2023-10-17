During the episode of Big Brother aired last night, Monday 16 October 2023, Giampiero Mughini he crossed the famous red door of the most spied on house in Italy. Just 10 minutes after entering, the competitor would have already violated the rules. In any case, it seems that he is not at risk of disqualification. But what did the journalist do in detail? Let’s find out together what happened.

After a few weeks from the debut of the new edition of Big Brotherthe dynamics inside the most spied on house in Italy they are becoming more and more insistent. New competitors they cross the red door and among the latter we find Giampiero Mughini who made his entrance on the reality show during the episode aired Monday 16 October 2023.

The famous journalist recently joined the program hosted by Alfonso Signorini but has already become the protagonist of a sensational gossip. To make it end up in the center of the gossip there have been a few statements released by himself shortly after entering the house.

In detail, the griffin would have already violated the regulation of the reality show hosted by Alfonso Signorini. But how? Precisely, she would reveal some details regarding the real life to two competitors.

In fact, while he was engaged in a conversation with the other tenants, the television face would have revealed the latest results on the Juventus pitch. It’s not all. The man also revealed it live position in the standings of the Juventus club. In light of this, viewers are now wondering whether Mughini risks one disqualification. According to some rumours, the journalist is not in any danger but will only be called to order as the violation of the gift was not serious.