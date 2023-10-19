Despite having entered the most spied on house in Italy a few days ago, Giampiero Mughini has already become one of the most popular and talked about protagonists of the Big Brother. The famous journalist committed a series of gaffes, triggering the wrath of politician Matteo Salvini. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

During the most recent episode of Big Brother, Giampiero Mughini he entered the most watched house in Italy as a competitor. Recently, the famous journalist ended up at the center of the crime news and, this time, what made him the protagonist of a gossip were some statements made by himself towards Matteo Salvini.

While he was engaged in a conversation with Samira, Mirko and Vittorio, the television face became the protagonist of a sensational gaffe. In detail, he addressed the gieffina directly by placing them one request:

But does a girl, I’ll call her with dark skin, have any problems in Italy?

Samira replied that she had not No problem in Italy and, right at this moment, Mughini dropped one bomb against Matteo Salvini stating:

I don’t think… I think that in Italy there isn’t this attitude… but that idiot Salvini said…

Matteo Salvini’s response to Giampiero Mughini’s words

Without any shadow of a doubt, the shocking statement of the competitor did not go unnoticed either by the director who censured him and then called him to the confessional, or by the Italian politician who did not take long to reply. Matteo Salvini published the video in which the journalist offends him and wrote these to accompany the caption words: