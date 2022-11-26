The words Susanna Galeazzi dedicated to Mara Venier are like a cold shower. They are for all the viewers who in recent years have believed in a great friendship between the sports journalist and the popular Rai Uno presenter.

A year after the death of Giampiero Galeazzi, who passed away at the age of 75 following complications from diabetes, his daughter – now a Mediaset journalist – has made some strong statements. In which she has no problems criticizing Mara Venier and the episode of Domenica In her which she decided to dedicate to Galeazzi, as soon as she learned of her death.

“In some cases it was embarrassing. Already as a character he was out of line, seeing him disguised as Mickey Mouse or a sparrowhawk, seeing him dance like a bear. We discreetly told him that perhaps it was not the case, but he never took it into account ”, she declared in an interview with the weekly“ Diva e Donna ”.

“The director of sport at the time, Marino Bartoletti, didn’t treat him well, to put it mildly. I can understand that you don’t approve of certain things, but there was human malice towards him ”, added the journalist speaking of the career effects of those funny appearances. Hence a harsh attack on Mara Venier: “The saddest thing? My father adored Mara Venier. I had doubts and still have doubts whether she really loved him. The day after her death she broadcast as a disconsolate widow inviting to speak about my father Marino Bartoletti who had to present a book by her and others who weren’t exactly friends of hers. No reference to the family from Mara. No condolence messages, not even to my mother. My father would have been very surprised and embittered,” concluded Galeazzi.