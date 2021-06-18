AFP

Former Italian international Giampiero Boniperti, a Juventus legend, died this Friday at the age of 92, the Turin club announced on its website.

“It is news that we would like to never give it. Today, June 18, 2021, we say goodbye forever to Giampiero Boniperti, who died in Turin at the age of 92. He would have turned 93 in a few days, on July 4,” said the ‘Juve’.

A forward for the Bianconeri between 1946 and 1961, Boniperti was for a long time the top scorer in the club’s history (178 goals), before being dethroned by Alessandro Del Piero in 2010.

With the Italian national team (38 games between 1947 and 1960) he scored eight goals and participated in the 1950 and 1954 World Cups.

He retired in 1961, at the age of 33. He returned to the club as president between 1971 and 1990 and no longer left the entity, going on to become honorary president.

One of his phrases marked the philosophy of the club: “The important thing is to always win.”

“When you express a thought and this thought becomes part of the DNA of the club to which you have dedicated your life, it means that your character has become its identity and its way of being. Forever”, Juventus pointed out.

Italian football honors one of its legends. “A great president, a very important man for Juventus, a pillar, first as a player and then as a manager,” said the myth of goalkeeper Dino Zoff..

