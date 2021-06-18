IS’ Giampiero Boniperti died in Turin during the night of heart failure, honorary president of Juventus, of which he was one flag first as a footballer and then as a manager. This was announced by the family at Ansa. Boniperti, who in recent years had retired to private life, he would have turned 93 on July 4th. The funeral will take place in the next few days privately at the behest of the family.

“At Juve I can do just one wish: keep winning because, as you know, it always remains the only thing that matters … “, he had told Ansa, with a letter written in his own hand for his ninety years. That sentence,”winning is not important, it is the only thing that matters“is the trademark of Juventus, a mantra and a warning, at the same time, for anyone who wears the black and white shirt. Giampiero Boniperti wore that shirt for 444 games.

And yet, when he was a child he would have been content – he had told some time ago – to wear her “once, to be happy forever”. Of victories and satisfactions at Juventus he had a lot of them, on the pitch, but above all behind the desk: five scudetti as a player, in ‘Magic trio’ with Charles and Sivori, all possible trophies, in Italy and in the world, in his twenty years as president.

In the Juventus club he had reached 17 years, paid 60 thousand lire fifty fifty between the team of his country, Barengo (Novara), and the Momo who had registered him. He got out of it 48 years later, when he left the effective presidency of Juventus. Has been president from ’71 to ’90 and then, when he was recalled by his family Lambs, CEO from ’91 to ’94.

Since 2006 he was honorary president. “Juve – is another of his most beloved expressions – is not only the team of my heart, it’s my heart“. As president, he left the stadium at the end of the first half, and followed the second on the radio; among the many challenges the most suffered were the derby against Turin, even if he scored more than any other Juventus player: 14 goals ( 13 in the league, 1 in the Italian Cup). “The derby – he explained, as a manager – consumes me, I love Juve too much and I have such respect for Juve that it cannot be otherwise “.

With the players he always had the knife on the side of the handle, but the time of the predominance of the prosecutors was far away. After Mundial won by Italy in 1982 in Spain, had put out pink, because they had asked for a raise, none other than Paolo Rossi, Tardelli and Gentile. A week off, a friendly missed, before being received again by Boniperti, and signing the contract, with the concession of a small tweak.

Gods many famous footballers that he brought to Juventus, two of the most popular were Scirea and Del Piero; he brought a young player from Milan to Juve Giovanni Trapattoni with whom he shared ten seasons with the first international successes. A bet won against the skeptics: with the ‘Trap’ at the helm, Juve immediately won the Scudetto with the record at 51, when the victories were still worth two points. Has been MEP from ’94 to ’99. But his great, true and only passion has always been Juventus.