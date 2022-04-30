Marco Giampaolo shows the satisfaction of those who know they have removed a boulder from their shoulders: the victory of the derby is very heavy for his Sampdoria. “It wasn’t just a derby, salvation was at stake. The thing I liked was the coldness of my boys. They put the right emotional spirit into the game. This is the victory of my players and our fans, me I prefer to be reserved in these cases. We know Genoa’s style of play, we knew they would have forced the pressing and on the second balls. The penalty? I always put myself on the side of those who suffer, so I turn a thought to Criscito. to mean for him, but I rejoice for us. Something is still missing, so we have to stay there. Right to celebrate but from Monday we start again because we have to win a few more points.