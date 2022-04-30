The Sampdoria coach: “Our coldness was decisive, but I’m sorry for Criscito.” The Genoa coach: “We are too scholastic”
Marco Giampaolo shows the satisfaction of those who know they have removed a boulder from their shoulders: the victory of the derby is very heavy for his Sampdoria. “It wasn’t just a derby, salvation was at stake. The thing I liked was the coldness of my boys. They put the right emotional spirit into the game. This is the victory of my players and our fans, me I prefer to be reserved in these cases. We know Genoa’s style of play, we knew they would have forced the pressing and on the second balls. The penalty? I always put myself on the side of those who suffer, so I turn a thought to Criscito. to mean for him, but I rejoice for us. Something is still missing, so we have to stay there. Right to celebrate but from Monday we start again because we have to win a few more points.
DISAPPOINTED BLESSIN
Obviously opposite mood for Alexander Blessin. “I’m thinking about many things, about the game, about what we have to do in the next few days, because we played as a school team against an adult team. Sampdoria was slowing down and we should have been faster, especially with the ball. We could have gone home with a draw with the final penalty but that doesn’t change, I’m very angry, now saving ourselves becomes difficult. “
