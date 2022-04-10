Genoa – “Sampdoria at this moment is the owner of their own destiny, it must necessarily think about itself, and it is a condition that must be good at maintaining from here to the end preferable to that of someone who is subordinate ”. The chances of salvation are all good hands of the Sampdoria: the Sampdoria coach, Marco Giampaolo, underlines this on the eve of the away match in Bologna.

