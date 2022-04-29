Giampaolo chasing the hundredth victory in Serie A that would bring the three key points for salvation to the Sampdoria

More than the hundredth victory in Serie A, which Marco Giampaolo has been chasing in vain for forty days, the Sampdoria coach would very much want those three points against Genoa which would probably be worth – in addition to the prestige of the city, for once secondary – the almost absolute certainty of staying in Serie A also next season. With all that follows: including, in fact, the possibility of finding a new owner in a reasonable time, to be able to plan the summer market for next season without too much trouble. The doubts, however, are many, both on the form (4-5-1 or 4-1-4-1: difficult to return to the two strikers, it seems to understand) and on his interpreters. “The tension must be managed through the awareness of what this match represents. A very important value in itself, multiplied by a match that is worth three-quarters of the season for both. Of this, however, the players are aware. My little experience of derby in Genoa, you are in all, makes me say that I know the importance of the post and the type of match we have to play. The rest is done by itself. This, however, is worth much more than the past ones. The last 360 minutes of the championship are important, it’s hard for us, but it will be even more so for those who chase “. See also Real Madrid, by a miracle, achieved a tie with Elche

Doubts – Giampaolo announces that “Ekdal is recovered and we have enough players to play this match. Caputo took a stomp, he rested one day, but he is fine”. Mental management? “This match will measure us, it is a match that can mark the border, if you play in Serie A it means that you are a high level player. No fear. There is only the awareness of having to live up to it. Anyway, I saw good team “. At a tactical level, Giampaolo is very cryptic: “The scheme? I still have to make some definitive assessments”. On Damsgaard, on the other hand, he made it clear that the road is still long, even if it is finally downhill: “He is certainly better, he will be able to get a piece of the game too”.

Captain – Quagliarella deserves a separate discussion: “Fabio is an absolute value. To date, if we play with two forwards, we have him, Caputo and Supryaga. But this does not mean that whoever starts is better than whoever takes over. The races, today, yes. sixteen players play. Any other speech does not count “. On the post-match discussion in Verona between Quagliarella and Yoshida, Giampaolo explains it as follows: “The end of that match made us angry, but then things fall into place. I, however, don’t like flat calm. On the salvation discourse, anyway , I never thought that for us it was over after the victory in Venice. It’s all in balance, I don’t make tables and I don’t draw rankings, because if then anything can happen in the game. at the end. Then, it is clear, a victory tomorrow would bring the goal very close. We trained to win this derby… “. Certainly, however, “it will certainly not be City-Real Madrid, tomorrow’s derby, but a dirty match. And we will have to stay inside that dirty one …”. See also Sampdoria Women, the footballers read the sexist posts that come to the team

