Genoa – The Sampdoria fans are converging on Mugnaini for to encourage and support Sampdoria before the pre-Spezia finishing session. And also to greet Marco Giampaolo on the eve of his second debut on the Sampdoria bench.

The fans at the Mugnaini in Bogliasco

“Only for Sampdoria could I accept to take over. The awareness of already knowing the environment, the fans, many people … certainly had its weight. For me it is a question of picking up a thread, there is no need to build new relationships “explained the coach who is studying training for tomorrow.

“The module does not count – said Giampaolo – We need to think about the principles and the system. The important thing is the value of the group, the morale. When I arrived I found it a bit low but after the first training sessions the situation seems to be normalizing. “

A thought from the past: “I always carry a regret about that three years, I am convinced that if we had the opportunity to build we could have become an Atalanta – he recalled – Now we have to think in the short term. The goal is salvation, I also signed up to June: the rest will only come when salvation is achieved. I know that the company is going through a particular period but this is a theme for the institutional figures. We have to think about the field “

