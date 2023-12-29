Giampaolo Morelli: “I recently discovered who my real father is”

Giampaolo Morelli discovered his father's true identity at the age of 49: the actor confessed it during an interview with The messenger.

The interpreter of Inspector ColiandroIn fact, he declared: “A few days before she died, my mother gave me a letter. It said that my real father was another man, very close to my family, who had always known the truth. Adding that my natural father suspected that I wasn't his son but he had never been sure. He would have had many opportunities to manifest himself but he never did. But now I understand why he was present in some moments of my life and this hurts me even more.”

Giampaolo Morelli then spoke of the resemblance to man: “Same eyes, same features. One of his nephews, who is also one of my dearest friends, when he found out he told me: I have no doubts”.

The actor then spoke about Francesco Morelli, the one who until recently believed to be his real father and the man who raised him: “He has serious memory lapses. I feel great tenderness towards him, because all his life he preferred not to see, even if today I realize that his behavior was that of someone he always knew. Mine was never a loving father. There has always been a great distance between us. This discovery was very painful but I finally make sense of my insecurities. I always had the feeling that something was missing, now I know why.”