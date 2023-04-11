Isabella Lsalad’s death occurred on October 31, 2021 and apparently seemed to be related to natural causes. The turning point after a year and a half

The former doctor of Virtus Bologna was arrested on charges of murdering his wife just under two years ago. The protagonist of the story, which has the contours of a yellow film, is Giampaolo Amato, a well-known doctor in Bologna, who worked for the basketball club for seven years, from 2013 to 2020.

Giampaolo Amato killed his wife? — The story dates back to October 31, 2021 when the wife of Giampaolo Amato, a 64-year-old doctor, is found dead Isabella The Salad, also a 62-year-old doctor. The two lived in Bologna in the Murri area. Calling for help, carabinieri and 118, is Giampaolo Amato, a doctor specialized in Ophthalmology and Sports Medicine. Initially Amato took care of the players' eye examinations before becoming the team doctor. In addition to being a fan of Virtus, he has a strong passion for basketball having played the sport up to Serie B as a young man.

the mix of anesthetics and tranquilizers — Isabella The Salad she was also a doctor, a specialist in gynecology and obstetrics. A respected and well-known couple in Bologna also for the roles they have held. On October 31, 2021, when help arrived at the couple’s home, Lsalad was found dead in her bed, of causes initially considered natural. However, the subsequent autopsy revealed a disturbing truth: Isabella Lsalad had died from a lethal mix of sedatives and anesthetics. Someone then gave the doctor benzodiazepines and a hospital anesthetic. Substances readily available to a doctor. At that point the investigations begin, carried out in the strictest secrecy by the investigators and led by the prosecutor Domenico Ambosino.

two years of investigation — Giampaolo Amato at the material time he no longer worked with Virtus Bologna but is still a doctor employed by the Bologna Ausl, even if he has been out of service since April 1st. The investigations of the Carabinieri have discovered that a few years earlier the victim had been given drugs without her knowledge, according to the power of attorney always at the hands of the husband. In that period the woman had accused several times of illnesses also having episodes of narcolepsy. However, there was no complaint against her husband. On the Saturday before Easter, April 8, the judge authorized the precautionary custody measure in prison for Amato on charges of murder, embezzlement and illicit possession of psychotropic drugs. The former Virtus Bologna doctor made use of the option not to answer, followed by lawyers Gianluigi Lebro and Cesarina Miatritonna. After having appealed to the review court, I am waiting for the date for the hearing to be set.