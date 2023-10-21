Andrea Giambruno’s Mediaset colleagues: “Braggart and tamarro”

Rumors and background stories continue to emerge from Andrea Giambruno’s Mediaset colleagues, who do not say they are surprised by what happened to the journalist.

The latest background, in chronological order, is the one provided by The printaccording to which many would not have been surprised by the off-air of Striscia La Notizia which marked the end of Giambruno’s relationship with Giorgia Meloni and, perhaps, also his television career.

“He is like that. He has always been boastful, tacky and even a little naive – says one of his colleagues – The real mistake was entrusting him with live hosting. When we found out, many of us thought: how is it possible that someone as shrewd as Meloni, who surely also knows the character of her man well, agrees with such a choice?”.

Furthermore, according to the Turin newspaper, some legends about the former lord Meloni also circulate in the Mediaset corridors. “For many, it would have been Lele Mora who brought him to Berlusconi’s TV – we read above The print – And, before the leap in quality on the small screen, for the malicious, a very young Giambruno would even have been among the ‘drivers’ of the notoriously unlicensed television agent, who later fell into disgrace amid judicial investigations and convictions. Rumors? Bad things? Possible”.