Giambruno and the storm over sexism: the comment of the journalist Marina Terragni

WHAT’S DISTURBING? Excuse me, I ask: what is shocking in the words of Andrea Giambruno. I sincerely ask because I do not understand. Here they are, literal: “One may say to his daughter: ‘Look, don’t get into a car with a stranger. Because it is very true that you should not be raped because it is an abominable thing. However, if you avoid getting into a car with a stranger, maybe you won’t run into that danger”. […] “Perhaps we should stop passing this message across and be a little more protective, in terms of vocabulary and language. Of course, if you go dancing, you have every right to get drunk. Of course, that’s a given. There must be no kind of misunderstanding or stumbling block. However, if you avoid getting drunk or passing out, maybe you also avoid running into certain problems and then you risk that the wolf will find him”.

After reading many indignant comments, I try to make an analysis-paraphrase of this statement. He would say to his daughter: “Don’t get in a car with a stranger”, and this advice can be shared. Then she says: “It’s very true that you” don’t “should be raped”, that is, it’s not that getting into a car with a stranger means that he can lay hands on you, it’s not about the thing in itself. But, given the way the world is, “if you avoid… maybe you won’t run into that danger”. And here too: it seems to me a good paternal (or maternal) suggestion. I have a thirty-year-old boy who, for travel reasons, intended to reach, on foot, Milan central station at 4 in the morning.

His father and I suggested he book a cab, even though the distance didn’t warrant it. He didn’t want to hear about it and, as expected, he was followed by two criminals, fortunately without consequences.

The advice we had given him did not mean that we resign ourselves to a violent world: it only means that, bearing in mind the situation in the station area, it would have been better not to run the risk. In Giambruno’s words I read the same intent: the advice not to get into a car with a stranger does not mean giving up the fight against male violence, it means not going into danger. Then Giambruno says: “Of course, if you go dancing, you have every right to get drunk.Of course, that’s a given.

There shouldn’t be any kind of misunderstanding or stumbling block”. a permit to get drunk. Personally, I wouldn’t have gone that far, but I understand what you mean, that is: clearly, if you go dancing, you drink two glasses to be happy, you have the “right” to do so, and we must be clear. “However, if you avoid getting drunk or passing out, maybe you also avoid running into certain problems and then you risk that the wolf will find him”.

