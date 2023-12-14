Andrea Giambruno spent a day in a Christmas village in Rome together with his daughter Ginevra with Giorgia Meloni

After the scandal Andrea Giambruno is looking for some family stability by spending time with Genevathe daughter he had by Giorgia Meloni, in view of the first Christmas as separated parents. As the photos confirm Who, the journalist took the little girl to a themed village in Villa Borghese, in Rome, and they spent a day together with rides and ice skating together with some friends they met by chance. Among them there were Eleonora Abbagnato together with her daughter Juliareceived from the former footballer Federico Balzarettibut also Flora Canto and Enrico Brignano with their respective children.

As he writes Fanpageit cannot be ruled out that Giambruno can attempt a rapprochement with Meloni to at least spend the holidays with his daughter but in the meantime he must prepare for a tough legal battle with Mediaset. According to what Il Fatto Quotidiano reported, the journalist would like to sue the network for “personal violation of privacy and defamation in the press”. The objective is to obtain financial but also moral compensation after being put on standby on Rete 4 due to his off-air comments broadcast by Strip the News.

