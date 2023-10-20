Giambruno-Striscia la Notizia: after the scoop of the satirical news, memes about the former Premier teammate are flocking. Here are the funniest ones

The revelations of Strip the News on Andrea Giambruno perhaps they created unexpected effects. The satirical news program in fact broadcast some off-air audio in which the host of Diary of the Day on Network 4 talks about threesomes and other very inappropriate topics for the partner Giorgia Meloniwho in fact shortly afterwards made the break-up of his relationship with his colleague Viviana Guglielmi official on Twitter.

Read also:

The news literally exploded and, as often happens, quickly became viral. Social networks went wild over the case Giambruno and a huge amount of memes appeared. Meloni’s daughter becomes the father Michael Jackson And Carlo Verdone in A Good Lot for his “propensity” to touch his testicles. There is also no shortage of images of Meloni in the role of a betrayed and vengeful wife.

The journalist and now former partner of the Premier seems to be seriously risking his job. Dagospia is already talking about his departure from Mediaset. This evening it will be broadcast instead of Giambruno Luigi Galluzzo.

“Can I touch my package while I’m talking to you? Are you engaged? Do you want to join our group? Let’s have threesomes, let’s fuck” Giambruno’s new outliers pic.twitter.com/eQPBnsiWyR — The Great Scourge (@grande_flagello) October 19, 2023

Giambrunasca’s journalism: the season of love. On the Striscia website all the new off-road vehicles. #stricialanotizia #AndreaGiambruno pic.twitter.com/BNMCGGjBQr — Striscia the news (@Striscia) October 19, 2023

Subscribe to the newsletter

