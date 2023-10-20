Giambruno case, Ricci: “One day Meloni will discover that I did her a favor”

“Meloni. One day she’ll find out that I did her a favor.” This is how Antonio Ricci, father of Striscia la Notizia, comments on the prime minister’s decision to Ansa Giorgia Meloni to interrupt the relationship with Andrea Giambruno after the off-air broadcasts broadcast by the satirical news program in recent days.

“My relationship with Andrea Giambruno, which lasted almost ten years, ends here. I thank him for the splendid years we spent together, for the difficulties we went through, and for giving me the most important thing in my life, which is our daughter Geneva. Our paths have diverged long ago, and the time has come to acknowledge it. I will defend what we have been, I will defend our friendship, and I will defend, at all costs, a seven-year-old girl who loves her mother and loves her father, how I couldn’t love mine. I have nothing else to say about this. Ps. all those who hoped to weaken me by hitting me at home should know that however much the drop may hope to dig the stone, the stone remains stone and the drop is just water”, says Giorgia Meloni on a Facebook post after Andrea Giambruno’s off-air.

A sensational farewell between the prime minister and her partner who seems to have matured for some time according to Meloni’s words. But which in fact materialized after the two videos published by the Mediaset broadcast, Striscia la Notizia, in the last two days.

Government, Conte: “Solidarity with Giorgia Meloni as a person, woman and mother”

“I would first like to clarify that I express solidarity with Giorgia Meloni as a person, as a woman and as a mother. Giorgia Melonithe current Prime Minister, is also a political opponent for me, but I don’t even wish a political opponent to have to make personal life choices under media pressure, as has happened.”

Thus the president of the M5S Giuseppe Conte in a press point, today again in Foggia in support of Maria Aida Episcopocandidate for mayor of the broad progressive camp.

