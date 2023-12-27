Andrea Giambruno returns. And he does it by trying to stay on the front line: the journalist in fact asks the Mediaset leaders to return to TV as a protagonist: «I want to host the 7pm Tg4 or Studio Aperto». This is what the Prime Minister's former partner would have said to the Biscione managers, who on Christmas day – according to what Il Fatto Quotidiano reports – flew together with Meloni and her daughter on a Milan-Rome plane, although in different seats of distance. The position as author of the Diario del Giorno program which led up to the now famous outbursts of Striscia La Notizia and the break with the prime minister is a tight squeeze for him. For this reason the journalist would have asked Mediaset to return in front of the cameras. His first choice would be Tg4 and the alternative Studio Aperto on Italia 1, a news program that Giambruno had already hosted in the past. These are the two options that the presenter would have presented to the company: Tg5 in prime time, however, is considered off limits. But it doesn't mean that Giambruno will succeed.

Pier Silvio Berlusconi (whom the journalist met for a greeting before Christmas) would be informed of the request – continues Il Fatto – but it is not an easy operation: in September Mediaset decided to remove the journalist from his role without disciplinary action and there is a risk that the company will suffer damage to its image by having a journalist who made sexist allusions to colleagues return to host a news program, say the same sources within the company. Furthermore, there would also be an obvious political problem: Pier Silvio Berlusconi will also have to talk about it with Prime Minister Meloni because anything Giambruno says will be seen and interpreted as a message to his ex-partner. “They want him to stay locked up at home and no longer work, I'm bored”, Giambruno's outburst.