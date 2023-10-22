“Since June I have had a partner who I care about a lot and I don’t want to end up in the cauldron”





A flash from Dagospia on August 4th had “sighted” them together in a pizzeria. But Simona Branchettia well-known face of Mediaset, in the aftermath of the new wave of Andrea Giambruno and the breakup post published by Giorgia Meloni doesn’t want to get involved in the background. “Giambruno and I have been friends for 10 years. Anyone who knows him knows that he is a joker, that he jokes with everyone. I have nothing to do with it and I want to be left out,” she says in an interview with Repubblica (as can be read on www.ilfattoquotidiano.it).

Underlining that, in fact, they have known each other for some time and that they are both part of “a consolidated group with which we see each other from time to time”, Branchetti, presenter of MorningNews claims: “Going out to a pizzeria is a normal thing”. So much so that, she says, “on some occasions we also hung out with Giorgia”.

No gossip therefore, also because “since June I have had a partner who I care a lot about and I don’t want to end up in the cauldron”. For the journalist, the sentences of Giambruno aired on Striscia la Notizia and addressed to currently anonymous colleagues, they are indeed “vulgar and inappropriate” but they come “from a joker, an over the top guy” who in the company is known for his use of “colourful expressions ”. The affair, continues Branchetti, “is instrumental and aggressive towards a colleague who may have questionable tones and manners, but we know him: he is someone who plays rough with everyone, from the bartender to the co-host, young and old ”. Precisely because of this way of doing things known in the company, apparently “no one was shocked to see him joking with the girls on his team. It’s a long way from here to creating a monster”, says the presenter.

However, nothing about the relationship had ever come out of him Giorgia Meloni, so much so that in public “they have always shown great mutual respect”. The journalist, however, concludes Branchetti, had been warned of the risk of exposing himself on video as a companion of the prime minister: “But he has always defended the right to carry out his job”.

