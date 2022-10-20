Mediaset, Giorgia Meloni’s companion Andrea Giambruno will no longer lead the news: “Choice shared with the company”

“I am not blackmailable“, he said Giorgia Meloni a few days ago replying to “leaflet” from Berlusconi in which were listed the various confidential insults of the leader of Brothers of Italy. Two days later, in an interview with Alessandra Sardoni of the Tg La7, Berlusconispeaking of the relationship with Melonsaffirmed that “there has never been a distance”, because there is “a relationship of friendship”, even with the son Pier Silvioin addition to the fact that “her man”, the reference is to Andrea Giambruno, “Works for Mediaset”. All “points of contact”, second Berlusconi which would not prevent the formation of a new one government from Center-right and in any case a good relationship within the coalition.

Several commentators have interpreted these words of Berlusconi as a “veiled threat” or at least an “inappropriate” consideration. Likely the leader of Come on Italy he spoke freely without any ulterior motive but the fact is that, as he writes The paper, Giambrunofrom the day after the victory of political elections from Brothers of Italy, “With a shared choice”, no longer leads the news Mediaset. Now he is in charge of editorial kitchen in the headquarters of Rome waiting for it to be diverted to an in-depth program as an author.

“It was a choice made together with the company as a matter of mutual opportunity,” he said. The reporter, face of TgCom And Open studiowas called by the top management of the family’s television company Berlusconi. No tearing or diktat, but perhaps sadness yes, for a professional “who has always been in love with his work: telling politics”.

Of Giambruno on TV we remember the episode in which he “took the field” as a “man of the Meloni” in 2021 when he defended the leader of Brothers of Italy from the insults of the professor Giovanni Gozzini that defined Melons “One cow, sow”. “Misogynistic, unworthy and shameful comments”, the reprimand of Giambruno. The journalist, however, has willingly accepted the relocation, “he thinks if I’m wrong a subjunctive and she is Palazzo Chigi, she would be attacked for this too, ”she told a colleague. As he still writes The paperfrom Mediaset strongly deny any kind of conspiracy and even whoever he spoke to Giambruno denies any correlation.

