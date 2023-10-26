Giambruno, Meloni dictates the line to his men: “Hit Marina Berlusconi and FI”

The case Giambruno does not go away and new details emerge on the affair which is no longer just sentimental and professional but is a real political case. Georgie Melons he convened two secret summits at the Palace Chigi in recent days. The first – reveals Il Fatto Quotidiano – took place on Thursday 20 October in the afternoon, after the first and before the second it spills over of Striscia la Notizia. It is the one in which Giorgia Meloni decided to write the farewell post to Andrea Giambruno. The second took place on Monday 23 October in the morning. The prime minister has assembled a sort of war cabinet with her loyalists. Or the sister Arianna Meloni, his brother-in-law and Minister of Agriculture Francesco Lollobrigida and Undersecretary Giovanbattista Fazzolari. And precisely at that meeting Meloni would have let those present know that Striscia had other “material” on Giambruno, “which could come out soon”. For this reason, he added, “difficult moments will come. We must expect anything.”

The feeling of those present was – continues Il Fatto – that indiscretions could come out in the following days Giambruno that they would have I involve the entire government. But something else was also decided during the meeting. Or the strategy of Palazzo Chigi: “Attacking Berlusconi and Forza Italia“. As they were guilty of not having stopped the publication of the publications. The first retaliation was the irritation over the appointment of Giuliano Amato as Artificial Intelligence. Wanted, explains the newspaper, by the Mediaset man Alberto Barachini. It is no coincidence that Tommaso Foti, Giovanni Donzelli and Lollobrigida himself have subsequently attacked Mediaset and also Forza Italia. Precisely this led Marina Berlusconi yesterday to deny the background and to express appreciation towards Meloni“as prime minister and as a woman”.

