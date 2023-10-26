84.6% of Italians believe that after the Giambruno case, relations between Meloni and the Berlusconi family (Mediaset) have worsened

More than two out of three Italians, equal to 67.8% of those interviewed, believe that this is the case Giambrunowith the embarrassing off-air comments on Striscia la Notizia and the separation announced on social media by Giorgia Melons, has strengthened the image of the Prime Minister. Only 32.2% of Italians think that the prime minister emerges weakened by her personal affair. This is what emerges from the survey carried out for Affaritaliani.it by Roberto Baldassari, general director of Lab21.01.

Furthermore, 84.6% of Italians believe that after the Giambruno case the relationships between Meloni and the family Berlusconi (Mediaset) have worsened. For 13.4% of the sample they remained the same while only 2% think they have improved.

The Giambruno case brings up 0.3% Brothers of Italy in voting intentions at 29.6%. The League consolidates above 11% while Forza Italia collapses to 5.5%. Pd again down to 19.2% and M5S recovering to 16.6%.

Giambruno Meloni survey

Giambruno Meloni survey

Giambruno Meloni survey

Giambruno Meloni survey Giambruno Meloni survey



Subscribe to the newsletter

