Giambruno case, the left’s attempts to attack the prime minister by exploiting the end of her story

The case Giambruno continue to hold court and now the opposition he would be pointing the finger at the prime minister. THE left-wing newspapers – claims Il Giornale – these days they are trying to hit her taking advantage of the end of his love story. The prime minister is defined as “tired“, “tried“, “not peaceful” and with the “encirclement syndrome”, and even his risk would now be “psychophysical stability“, in fact in the Chamber it was “almost in tears“. Behind the even authoritative comments on the prime minister, Meloni’s headquarters clearly reads a chauvinistic retrothink. An allusion, not even hidden, to the enormous psychological pressure difficult for a woman to sustain, for the first time in a role always held by men before her. Even the “morbid attention” – continues Il Giornale – towards her private life “is due to the fact that she is a woman”, they are convinced at Palazzo Chigi. The suspicion is not new but the Giambruno affair made this a certainty.

Read also: Mediaset, Striscia the independent news? Nobody believes this fairy tale

Read also: Stock market, Mediaset also loses on the day of the ECB dove

It is no coincidence that Secolo d’Italia, the daily newspaper of Fdi directed by Italo Mouthpieceyesterday reported the comment that appeared in the Press signed by Marcello Arisein these terms: “Sorgi’s fall in style: Meloni lacks “serenity”. The chauvinistic prejudice against “hysterical” women is back. The theme is Meloni’s phrase to the Chamber (“I see you nervous”). Seeing it as a lack of serenity is a symptom, claims the newspaper close to FdI, of “male chauvinist prejudice against women who make themselves “hysterical” if they lose their patience a little because as women they will never be able to be assimilated to the figure and potential of the so-called “strong man”. And also on Repubblica the opinion on Meloni is “tense, almost in tears“, this too is a classic sexist stereotype of women who cannot cope psychologically like men and go into crisis.

Subscribe to the newsletter

