Andrea Giambruno: Giorgia Meloni’s companion returns to Rome with “Diary of the day”, the program of Tg4

Since September, Andrea Giambruno will host Diario del giorno on Tg4 from Monday to Friday and broadcast from Rome and no longer from Milan. “It is a personal favor that the company does me – says the journalist and companion of the president Giorgia Meloni, al Corriere della Sera — and it’s a reward for having, with the whole team, increased and consolidated ratings and loyalized the public”.





Giorgia Meloni and Andrea Giambruno

Why were many predicting a prime time? “It’s never been talked about. They’re rumors spread perhaps out of envy or to burn me out.” The Mediaset top management “had faith in me – he points out to the Corriere – . Even if I am parachuted or recommended for someone, I have shown that I understand a little something about TV. I’ve been doing it for almost twenty years”. ‘Diary of the day’ opens on politics and foreign affairs, followed by the news: will it stay that way?

“The news makes plays, but everyone has their own figure. Me, I prefer politics, but everything is politics, even in the disappearance of little Kata there is political responsibility, as in so many episodes of violence: if you relegate crap to the suburbs, it is obvious that something bad happens. I would like to implement the story of real life,” she explains.

Andrew Giambruno

Speaking of the premier, he specifies: “She is a flawless mom, but there are situations in which you do not have the time that your daughter requires or that you would like. Humanly, you feel bad about it. So, I’ll try to make up for it, maybe I accompany Ginevra to greet her mother at Palazzo Chigi, but I don’t feel like I’m doing anything exceptional”says Giambruno.

Andrew Giambruno

