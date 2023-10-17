Andrea Giambruno: “I don’t take orders from Meloni”

Often ending up at the center of controversy due to some of his statements, the journalist Andrea Giambruno, partner of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, returns to speak by taking stock of his first year as “first gentleman” without giving up taking a few pebbles off his shoes.

Interviewed by weekly Who, the journalist, regarding the wedding with the Prime Minister, states: “As long as they ask us, Giorgia and I will not get married. We’ll do it when we feel like it. Or we already got married and didn’t tell anyone. This rather flashy ring that I wear on my ring finger? I like it as it is. I have a gypsy heart.”

Giambruno, therefore, responds to the criticism: “The more they criticize me, the longer I stay here to do my job. I’m a journalist, that’s all I know how to do. And I don’t take advice or orders from anyone. If some colleagues in bad faith think that I am taking orders from Giorgia, that’s their business. I am free and my partner would never dream of meddling in what I do. Indeed, I found it unpleasant that they asked you to comment on my words in a press conference at Palazzo Chigi. She has other things to do. Just thinking that if I go on air about migrants I consult with you first… Come on, anyone who says these things is in bad faith.”

On his look, which is also often at the center of social jokes, the host replies: “Is it forbidden to have white teeth and thick hair? I’m 42 years old and I don’t lose them. Should I hide? In fact, I grow them specifically for myself. There’s envy out there guys… Incredible. My quiff will increase with the ratings!”.