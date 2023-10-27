Dressed like a suburban gagà, with a skimpy vest and cigarette trousers accompanied by an inappropriate motorbike jacket, the handsome Andrea…- PHOTO





Perhaps two hours had passed since the publication of the post by his ex-partner Giorgia Melons – the one in which on Friday 20 October at 8 in the morning the prime minister declared that their relationship was over – and Andrea Giambruno, far from locking himself in his house to cry warm tears over the end of his love story, and perhaps also of his career, he drove around the streets of central Rome with his 2006 Porsche Carrera 997 (with a rather basic set-up, it now has a commercial value of around 60 thousand euros). Gente writes it, taken from the Dagospia website.

Andrea Giambruno



Andrea Giambruno



Dressed like a suburban gagà, wearing a skimpy vest and cigarette trousers accompanied by an inappropriate motorbike jacket, the handsome Andrea was intercepted by our photographer while he wildly parked his racing car in a central area of ​​the capital, near Piazza della Bocca della Verità, far from the marital home on the outskirts. Got out of the car, Giambruno he entered a nearby door, only to leave after half an hour. What did he do? Who would have wanted to see so urgently?

Subscribe to the newsletter

