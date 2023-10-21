Giambruno case: Meloni had known about the Striscia riots for a month

Giorgia Meloni knew for a month about the existence of the off-air of her now ex-partner Andrea Giambruno: this is what she reveals The Republicaccording to which the Prime Minister would have been notified by Pier Silvio Berlusconi in person.

The story reportedly took place last September during a meeting at Villa Grande, Silvio Berlusconi’s former Roman residence. There is also talk of a meeting at Gianni Letta’s house immediately after the first off-air broadcast, which would date back to June.

According to Everyday occurrenceFurthermore, the off-air broadcasts, before being broadcast, would have received the approval of Pier Silvio Berlusconi: “You can’t send something so disruptive without his approval”.

In the meantime, the rumor is circulating that Antonio Ricci is in possession of other off-air broadcasts, much more embarrassing apparently, but that he has decided not to broadcast them for the moment to avoid “agreement”.

Striscia’s “father”, however, could be forced to send the videos to the internal audit office precisely because of the investigation opened into Giambruno.

The journalist, in fact, risks dismissal for the alleged violation of the company’s code of ethics which establishes: “The Mediaset group demands that no harassment occurs in working relationships. Any form of sexual violence or harassment or harassment referring to personal and cultural diversity is prohibited.”