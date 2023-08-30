Giambruno, Enrico Mentana: “If you talk nonsense on TV, you know whose fault it is”

The controversy over Andrea Giambruno and his statements on the sexual violence that took place in Palermo and Caivano did not subside: the director of the Tg La7Enrico Mentana, who, without ever naming his colleague, had his say on his social profiles.

“Ok, the line is this: if you leave the house you can’t complain that the thieves have come. If you go to the stadium to cheer you can’t be surprised because violent people beat you. If you go out with your wallet to do the shopping and they steal it, well you asked for it – writes Enrico Mentana – If you are a woman and you go around in the evening in a miniskirt or without a bra, if you are still out after midnight, or if you have a glass too many, then don’t be surprised if they rape you”.

“But if you follow this logic, and you’re a TV journalist, whether you’re single or married, when you talk nonsense with a bang, and half the world jumps on you, you know who to blame” concludes the journalist.

Giambruno, journalist and partner of Giorgia Meloni, ended up at the center of the controversy for having declared during his broadcast: “If you avoid getting drunk and losing your senses, maybe you also avoid running into certain problems because then you will find the wolf” .