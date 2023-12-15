While the prime minister is in Brussels, her ex-partner is in Rome, at the Fratelli d'Italia party. Giorgia Meloni is in fact in Belgium for the second day of the European Council. And Andrea Giambruno he showed up at the FdI event in the gardens of Castel Sant'Angelo. The Mediaset journalist, former partner of the prime minister, made a surprise appearance in the rooms set up for the Atreju debates, the event which will end on Sunday with Meloni's speech. After the “sighting” of Giambruno at the event, journalists asked Arianna Meloni – sitting in the audience – if she expected Giambruno's presence. “Can't you see that there is a debate going on? You are inappropriate” was the response.



