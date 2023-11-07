GialappaShow, Tentescion Ailand presents the new couples that explode

New sparkling episode of “Tentescion Ailand” to GialappaShow (premiered, every Monday, at 9.30pm on TV8 and Sky Uno). Filippo Bisciglia, alias Ubaldo Pantaniintroduces the new couples that explode.

Among the characters who get involved, Maicol Pirozzi (Edoardo Ferrario), Zarrika (Brenda Lodigiani), Benny (Alessandro Betti), Stephen (Stefano Rapone), Pine tree (Thomas Basilico) And Lucy (Valentina Barbieri).

TV ratings, GialappaShow soars to almost 5.5% on TV8 and Sky

The fourth episode of GialappaShow has registered 1,253,000 spectators on TV8, Sky Uno/+1 and on demandwith only the first pass up TV8 and in simulcast on Sky One at 5.32% share.

