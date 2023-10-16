Gialappa’s Show streaming and live TV: where to see the program with the Magician Forest
Where to watch Gialappa’s Show live on TV and streaming? The second edition of the comedy program with Gialappa’s Band and the Magician Forest will be broadcast on TV8 for the first time every Monday from 16 October 2023 at 9.30 pm. Many confirmations in the cast of comedians and great news. Furthermore, for each episode there will be a different presenter. Here’s where to watch Gialappa’s Show live on TV and in streaming.
On TV
Live on TV every Monday on Tv8 from 16 October at 9.30 pm. TV8 is available on button 8 on the remote control on digital terrestrial. Also simulcast on Sky Uno, for Sky subscribers.
Gialappa’s Show live streaming
You can follow Gialappa’s Show live streaming on the Tv8 website, on Sky Go and NOW, or catch up on the episodes or the funniest clips at any time on the same platforms thanks to the on demand function. There are also several reruns on TV8 and Sky Uno throughout the week.
Cast
What is the cast of Gialappa’s Show? As mentioned, many new guests and comedians as well as the confirmation of all those from the last edition. Here is the complete list.
- Ubaldo Pantani, who imitates Massimo Giletti, Costantino della Gherardesca, Flavio Insinna and Bruno Barbieri;
- Brenda Lodigiani, who imitates Orietta Berti and Annalisa and proposes the android Ester Ascione;
- Alessandro Betti, who plays a particular chef and the Tandoori Fakir;
- Antonio Ornano, who plays the coach of a youth football team and the storyteller Brando Godano;
- Valentina Barbieri, who imitates Ilary Blasi and Madame;
- Stefano Rapone, who plays a centre-right spokesperson and a red carpet correspondent;
- Toni Bonji who dispenses pills of wisdom and plays a sports doctor;
- Enrique Balbontin and Andrea Ceccon, who are the Cin Cin boys;
- Marcello Cesena and Simona Garbarino, interpreters of Jean Claude and Mother in a version of Sensualità a Corte in the world of X Factor (Cesena also proposes the column “Cooking while driving”);
- Edoardo Ferrario, who is a CEO of useless apps;
- Gigi & Ross, imitating The Kolors;
- Fabrizio Casalino;
- Alessandro “Lesc” Bianchi.
