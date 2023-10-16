Gialappa’s Show streaming and live TV: where to see the program with the Magician Forest

Where to watch Gialappa’s Show live on TV and streaming? The second edition of the comedy program with Gialappa’s Band and the Magician Forest will be broadcast on TV8 for the first time every Monday from 16 October 2023 at 9.30 pm. Many confirmations in the cast of comedians and great news. Furthermore, for each episode there will be a different presenter. Here’s where to watch Gialappa’s Show live on TV and in streaming.

On TV

Live on TV every Monday on Tv8 from 16 October at 9.30 pm. TV8 is available on button 8 on the remote control on digital terrestrial. Also simulcast on Sky Uno, for Sky subscribers.

Gialappa’s Show live streaming

You can follow Gialappa’s Show live streaming on the Tv8 website, on Sky Go and NOW, or catch up on the episodes or the funniest clips at any time on the same platforms thanks to the on demand function. There are also several reruns on TV8 and Sky Uno throughout the week.

Cast

What is the cast of Gialappa’s Show? As mentioned, many new guests and comedians as well as the confirmation of all those from the last edition. Here is the complete list.