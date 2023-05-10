Gialappa’s Band, here is GialappaShow on TV8

Gialappa’s Band lands on TV8 with GialappaShow: the wizard Forest in conductionmany comedians and new characters, but also a great comeback, Jean Claude by Marcello Cesena (“We will send it to Beijing Express with mom,” read here).

Marco Santin and Giorghio Gherarducci talk to Affaritaliani.it between past, present and future.

Gialappa’s Band, GialappaShow arrives and the anecdotes about Mai Dire Gol… The interview

Gialappa’s band was born with Mai Dire gol (without forgetting the entertaining commentary of the matches since the 1986 World Cup in Mexico). Lately you talk less about football… “When we had Mai dire gol we only played on Sundays, there was no internet. Now as soon as there’s a duck after five minutes you have it on the web, on newspaper sites. Without forgetting that by now the match calendar is fragmented every day, there is no longer a fixed appointment”, says Giorgio Gherarducci. “And then with GialappaShow we go on the air when the football season is almost over. Obviously there will be some references…”, explains Marco Santin. “However, already at the end of the 90s football was a minimal part of our programs. We were the first to make fun of it, then everyone started doing it a bit. there will be the particular thing…”, underlines Gherarducci.

But how much do you miss the legendary Trapattoni with his phrases like ‘Don’t say cat if you don’t have it in the bag’ which became catchphrases of Mai Dire Goal? “There are even now. When I follow the interviews there are two or three who already know what they will answer in advance. One is in the Champions League semi-final for example…”, says Marco Santin. Anyway “we’ve already given a lot about football, we didn’t feel the urgency of having to talk about that…”, concludes on this theme Giorgio Gherarducci.

Let’s take a leap into the past. Of the thousands of historical characters in your broadcasts, is there anyone who was born by chance? “Fabius of Fabio De Luigi, born while we were improvising in the studio. There were auditions and Fabio passed by sniffing his breath. We had to laugh and we developed the character”, says Giorgio Gherarducci.

I freak instead… “we said ‘we would need a Pugliese, Antonio (Albanese, ed) can you be Pugliese?‘. She said no and immediately started making sounds. And there we..’It’s perfect‘”, Marco Santin’s anecdote.

And Peo Pericoli? “He was born in Emilio (Italia 1 program, ed), not even in one of our programs”, Gherarducci recalls. “At the Gioco dei Nove and Emilio we were always with Teo Teocoli and Peo was already there, but also Felice Caccamo: he wasn’t on stage yet, but we were already playing this Neapolitan gentleman who we didn’t even know what he would look like…”, says Marco Santin. “Caccamo was born in the dressing rooms”, underlines Gherarducci. “Teo did it to make us laugh in the breaks of the Game of Nine of which he was one of the protagonists and we were the authors”

AND THEN…

Gialappa's Band, here is GialappaShow on TV8. "Jean Claude? We will send it to Beijing Express." The video interview





Gialappa’s Band lands on TV8 with “GialappaShow”

Here comes the new program of Gialappa’s Band on air from May 21st, every Sunday at 21.30, premiered on TV8, and simulcast on Sky Uno. For this new show, Marco Santin and Giorgio Gherarducci they wanted to run the Magician Forestthe real host who will be joined in each episode by a surprise female presence.

In the cast of GialappaShow there will be historical faces like Ubaldo Pantani and Marcello Cesenaold acquaintances like Brenda Lodigiani, Antonio Ornano, Stefano Rapone, Enrique Balbontin and Andrea Cecconand other first-time comedians with Gialappa’s Band, such as Alessandro Betti, Toni Bonji, Valentina Barbieri. With their proverbial irony, a distinctive trademark, Gialappa’s Band will comment on major TV programs such as MasterChef Italia, X Factor, Beijing Express, Ex On the beachthe most important sporting events and catchphrases of the web.

The participation of the Black by chancethe presence of Master Vittorio Cosma and many other guests who will be involved in the sketches of the comedians. Gialappashow is a program by Giorgio Gherarducci, Marco Santin, Lucio Wilson, written with Adriano Roncari, Michele Foresta and Antonio De Luca, Marco Vicari, Martino Migli, Giovanni Tamborrino, Claudio Fois. The direction is by Andrea Fantonelli.

