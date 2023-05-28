Gialappa Show streaming and live TV: where to see the second episode

Tonight, Sunday 28 May 2023, at 21.30 on Tv8 Gialappa Show is broadcast, a program that sees the return on TV of Gialappa’s Band (now left in two, with Marco Santin and Giorgio Gherarducci) four years after their last job . Their new creature abandons the “Mai Dire…” brand but not its contents, including comedy sketches and films that make fun of today’s TV and beyond. But let’s see all the information together in detail. Where to see Gialappa Show live on TV, live streaming and in reruns? All the information in detail below.

On TV

The program is broadcast on Sunday evenings at 21.30 on Tv8.

Gialappa Show: streaming and reruns

Not just tv. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the Tv8 website or on NOW. And the replicas? The program is broadcast again on Sundays at 11.20 pm (immediately after the first TV show), both on Tv8 and on Sky Uno. On Tv8moreover, it is repeated on Wednesdays at midnight; on Sky Uno on Mondays at 10.15pm and Fridays at 9.15pm.

How many bets

We have seen where to see the Gialappa Show on TV and live streaming, but how many episodes are planned on Tv8? In all, the planned episodes of the program are eight, lasting about 90 minutes each. The first episode airs on Sunday 21 May 2023; the latest on July 9, 2023. Below is the complete schedule (attention: it may vary):