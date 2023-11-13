Gialappa Show: previews, comedians and guests today, November 13th
This evening, Monday 13 November 2023, at 9.30 pm on TV8 and Sky Uno, a new episode of the Gialappa Show will be broadcast, the Gialappa’s Band program hosted by Mago Forest, accompanied every week by a different co-host. Many comedians will alternate during the hour and a half of the program, including sketches, parodies and ironic comments, in full Gialappa’s style, which takes us back to the golden times of the various Mai dire… Below is all the information in detail .
Previews
Joining Magician Forest in this episode will be Rocío Muñoz Morales. Also guests are Colapesce and Dimartino who, in addition to duetting with Neri Per Caso, are the protagonists of a gag with their alter egos played by Gigi and Ross. Valentina Barbieri imitates Madame for the first time, while Alessandro Betti receives a new “Golden Toe”, this time in the Kids edition.
Gialappa Show 2023: cast and comedians
The fixed cast of Gialappa Show is made up of numerous comedian actors and actresses. Starting with the Wizard Forest, host of the program, flanked by various unlikely characters during the episodes:
- Ubaldo Pantani
- Brenda Lodigiani
- Alessandro Betti
- Antonio Ornano
- Valentina Barbieri
- Stefano Rapone
- Toni Bonji
- Enrique Balbontin
- Andrea Ceccon
- Marcello Cesena and Simona Garbarino
- Gigi and Ross
- Edoardo Ferrario
- Fabrizio Casalino
- Alessandro “Lesc” Bianchi
The musical part is instead by Neri Per Caso.
Streaming and TV
Where to see Gialappa Show live on TV, live streaming and reruns? The program is broadcast on Monday evenings at 9.30 pm on TV8. Not just TV. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the Tv8 website or on NOW. And the replicas? The program is broadcast in reruns on Sundays at 11.20pm (immediately after the first TV broadcast), both on Tv8 and on Sky Uno. On Tv8Furthermore, it is repeated on Wednesdays at midnight; on Sky Uno on Mondays at 10.15pm and on Fridays at 9.15pm.
