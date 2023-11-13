Gialappa Show: previews, comedians and guests today, November 13th

This evening, Monday 13 November 2023, at 9.30 pm on TV8 and Sky Uno, a new episode of the Gialappa Show will be broadcast, the Gialappa’s Band program hosted by Mago Forest, accompanied every week by a different co-host. Many comedians will alternate during the hour and a half of the program, including sketches, parodies and ironic comments, in full Gialappa’s style, which takes us back to the golden times of the various Mai dire… Below is all the information in detail .

Previews

Joining Magician Forest in this episode will be Rocío Muñoz Morales. Also guests are Colapesce and Dimartino who, in addition to duetting with Neri Per Caso, are the protagonists of a gag with their alter egos played by Gigi and Ross. Valentina Barbieri imitates Madame for the first time, while Alessandro Betti receives a new “Golden Toe”, this time in the Kids edition.

Gialappa Show 2023: cast and comedians

The fixed cast of Gialappa Show is made up of numerous comedian actors and actresses. Starting with the Wizard Forest, host of the program, flanked by various unlikely characters during the episodes:

Ubaldo Pantani

Brenda Lodigiani

Alessandro Betti

Antonio Ornano

Valentina Barbieri

Stefano Rapone

Toni Bonji

Enrique Balbontin

Andrea Ceccon

Marcello Cesena and Simona Garbarino

Gigi and Ross

Edoardo Ferrario

Fabrizio Casalino

Alessandro “Lesc” Bianchi

The musical part is instead by Neri Per Caso.

Streaming and TV