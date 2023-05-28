Gialappa Show: how many episodes, duration and when it ends
How many episodes are scheduled for Gialappa Show, the program broadcast on Tv8? In all, the planned episodes of the program are eight, lasting about 90 minutes each. The first episode airs on Sunday 21 May 2023; the latest on July 9, 2023. Below is the complete schedule (attention: it may vary):
- First episode: Sunday 21 May 2023
- Second episode: Sunday 28 May 2023
- Third episode: Sunday 4 June 2023
- Fourth episode: Sunday 11 June 2023
- Fifth episode: Sunday 18 June 2023
- Sixth episode: Sunday 25 June 2023
- Seventh episode: Sunday 2 July 2023
- Eighth episode: Sunday 9 July 2023
Streaming and live TV
We have seen how many episodes are scheduled for Gialappa Show, but where to see them on live TV, live streaming and in reruns? The program is broadcast on Sunday evenings at 21.30 on Tv8. Not just tv. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the Tv8 website or on NOW. And the replicas? The program is broadcast again on Sundays at 11.20 pm (immediately after the first TV show), both on Tv8 and on Sky Uno. On Tv8moreover, it is repeated on Wednesdays at midnight; on Sky Uno on Mondays at 10.15pm and Fridays at 9.15pm.
