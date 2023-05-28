Gialappa Show: how many episodes, duration and when it ends

How many episodes are scheduled for Gialappa Show, the program broadcast on Tv8? In all, the planned episodes of the program are eight, lasting about 90 minutes each. The first episode airs on Sunday 21 May 2023; the latest on July 9, 2023. Below is the complete schedule (attention: it may vary):

First episode: Sunday 21 May 2023

Second episode: Sunday 28 May 2023

Third episode: Sunday 4 June 2023

Fourth episode: Sunday 11 June 2023

Fifth episode: Sunday 18 June 2023

Sixth episode: Sunday 25 June 2023

Seventh episode: Sunday 2 July 2023

Eighth episode: Sunday 9 July 2023

Streaming and live TV

We have seen how many episodes are scheduled for Gialappa Show, but where to see them on live TV, live streaming and in reruns? The program is broadcast on Sunday evenings at 21.30 on Tv8. Not just tv. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the Tv8 website or on NOW. And the replicas? The program is broadcast again on Sundays at 11.20 pm (immediately after the first TV show), both on Tv8 and on Sky Uno. On Tv8moreover, it is repeated on Wednesdays at midnight; on Sky Uno on Mondays at 10.15pm and Fridays at 9.15pm.