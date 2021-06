The club management announced in mid-May, shortly after the relegation from the Eredivisie, that Giakoumakis would probably leave.

According to general manager Marco Bogers, there was a lot of interest in him. ,,We grant that boy a nice step in his career, provided that the right price is paid. We assume that will also happen,” Bogers said at the time. So far, however, no transfer has been made.

After last season, VVV-Venlo said goodbye to fourteen players from the A-selection.