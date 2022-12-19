While Giaele De Donà lives his experience at GFVip, his brother Matthias participates in the Summer Job format
Without any shadow of a doubt Giaele DeDonà is one of the most talked about and popular competitors of the Big Brother VIP. The famous gieffina has a brother who is currently participating in a reality show on the Netflix platform. And it is precisely here that Matthias De Donà came out. Let’s find out all the details together.
Matthias DeDonà he is the younger brother of Giaele De Donà. While she the latter is living her own experience inside the most spied on house in Italy, the boy is participating in a Reality show aired on Netflix.
We are talking about the new format “Summer Job”. In the presentation clipsthe boy said:
I’m Matthias De Donà, I’m 18 and I come from Veneto. I graduated from a private college in England, London, with 100 cum laude, so full marks. I hate working, in fact I have never worked thanks to my father. I do have a full time job though, which is me. I want to live this holiday with positivity and I want to have a lot of fun.
Over the course of his experience, Jael’s brother had started a flirting with a girl. However, their acquaintance did not last long as he was the one who interrupted it. The reason? It seems that Matthias is interested in someone else boy.
Matthias De Donà declares himself to his roommate
The person we are talking about is his roommate Pit with which Matthias did coming out. These were hers words:
Are you as a person completely straight or not? I wanted to know, because I wasn’t so sure. I’m not 100%. As a girl attracts me a boy attracts me too I’m honest. And inside this house you reflect the standards that I have. Yes you come close to the beauty ideal I have for a male. So you can feel flattered because I’ve never said it so blatantly before. You are an amazing guy, a very nice person I admit. I no longer want to hide behind masks and a thousand insecurities. This is my chance to tell the world who I really am without filters and fears
