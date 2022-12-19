Without any shadow of a doubt Giaele DeDonà is one of the most talked about and popular competitors of the Big Brother VIP. The famous gieffina has a brother who is currently participating in a reality show on the Netflix platform. And it is precisely here that Matthias De Donà came out. Let’s find out all the details together.

Matthias DeDonà he is the younger brother of Giaele De Donà. While she the latter is living her own experience inside the most spied on house in Italy, the boy is participating in a Reality show aired on Netflix.

We are talking about the new format “Summer Job”. In the presentation clipsthe boy said:

I’m Matthias De Donà, I’m 18 and I come from Veneto. I graduated from a private college in England, London, with 100 cum laude, so full marks. I hate working, in fact I have never worked thanks to my father. I do have a full time job though, which is me. I want to live this holiday with positivity and I want to have a lot of fun.

Over the course of his experience, Jael’s brother had started a flirting with a girl. However, their acquaintance did not last long as he was the one who interrupted it. The reason? It seems that Matthias is interested in someone else boy.

Matthias De Donà declares himself to his roommate

The person we are talking about is his roommate Pit with which Matthias did coming out. These were hers words: