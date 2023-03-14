Without any shadow of a doubt, Giaele DeDonà is one of the most loved and talked about protagonists of this seventh edition of Big Brother VIP. During the episode of the reality show aired last night on Monday 13 March 2023, the influencer was “taken back” by Alfonso Signorini as the latter believes she is too thin. Anyway, he’s not the only one who thinks so. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

Last night, Monday March 13, 2023, another aired bet of the Big Brother VIP. As happens in every evening appointment, Alfonso Signorini has dedicated ample space to dynamics developed over the last few days inside the most spied on house in Italy. Furthermore, towards the end of the live broadcast, the conductor became the protagonist of a “reproach” against Giaele De Donà.

In detail, the director of “Chi Magazine” could not help but notice that Giaele is lost weight excessively in the last period. In light of this, yes worried and he wanted to confide it to the competitor live in the confessional. These were hers words:

I want to give you some advice as if you were a brother, please eat, because I see you as too thin.

However, Alfonso Signorini wasn’t the only one who noticed this drastic change. In fact, even many web users have pointed out that De Donà has appeared too thin in the last period. There answer della vippona was not long in coming. Based on his statements, it would appear that she is dealing with this television experience a little under pressure.

On the other hand, Giaele is used to wearing dark clothes that highlight the features of her body. It will probably also be for this reason that his slimming has not gone unnoticed and still thesubject continues to be the subject of talk on social media.