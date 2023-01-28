At GFVip, Giaele De Donà displaces everyone with the sensational revelation about Antonino Spinalbese

Without any shadow of a doubt, Giaele DeDonà is one of the most loved and talked about competitors at the Big Brother VIP. Over the last few hours, inside the most spied on house in Italy, the famous gieffina has become the protagonist of a sensational revelation about Antonino Spinalbese. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

Despite being married, the well-known gieffina has never denied living one open relationship with her husband, who has never hidden from trying a little interest for Antonino Spinalbese. To bring out more details Edoardo Donnamaria and Edoardo Tavassi thought about the question. The latter, on the occasion of the Game Night, have decided to put in difficulty the person concerned by placing a particular question:

A somewhat uncomfortable question, if Antonino had been there, would you have made love with him?

There unexpected response della De Donà was not long in coming. These were hers words:

Probably yes, but not in the House. Yes, not Big Brother.

The sensational revelation of gieffina has done amuse the other two tenants, in particular Edward Tavassi who in turn exclaimed:

How not at home? And where? In the garden?

Finally Jael has replicated:

Enough, I said yes. I said yes.

As for the reaction by Antonino Spinalbese, the latter showed himself indifferent before the words of gieffina. Probably, she did it on purpose not to give her False hopes.